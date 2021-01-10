VIRUS TODAY: Lag in vaccinations underscores lack of support

The slower-than-expected start to the largest vaccination effort in U.S. history is confirming the warnings of public health officials. They have complained for months that they do not have enough support or money to get COVID-19 vaccines quickly into arms. State and local public health departments across the U.S. cite a variety of obstacles, most notably a lack of leadership from the federal government. Meanwhile, religious leaders at the forefront of the anti-abortion movement are telling followers that the leading vaccines are acceptable to take, given their remote and indirect connection to lines of cells derived from aborted fetuses.