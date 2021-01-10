Two year anniversary of escape: Jayme Closs’ family says she is surrounded by love

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - Jayme Closs escaped the home of her captor Jake Patterson on January 10, 2019, after having been missing for 88 days. Peterson is now serving life in prison.

Her family said on this anniversary that she is doing well.



Her aunt/guardian, Jennifer Naiberg Smith issued the following statement:

“We are very thankful for everything that happened on this day two years ago; for Jayme's bravery and for Jeanne, Peter and Kristen for all being in the right place, at the right time and keeping Jayme safe. We’re still very thankful for the community, to the whole world for all caring and being there, and to law enforcement who worked tirelessly to seek justice. Jayme is doing good. We take life day by day. She is enjoying dance, school activities and many other things as much as is possible in regards to now dealing with the covid restrictions. She is surrounded by lots of loved ones. We always want to say and remind others never take life for granted. You never know what tomorrow will bring. Always remember to take the time to tell your loved ones you love them.”

In October 2018, Jayme was kidnapped following the murder of her parents James and Denise. For months, tips were sent in while Barron County Sheriff Scott Fitzgerland investigated and asked for the publics help in finding the missing teen.



On January 10 Jayme was found alive in Gordon after she escaped the home of her captor. Peterson was arrested shortly after and was sentenced to life in prison on May 24, 2019.