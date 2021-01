(WQOW) - After a first-round bye, the No. 1 seed Packers will faceoff against the Rams in the NFC Divisional Round playoffs.

The sixth seed Rams beat the Seahawks on Saturday and with New Orleans win over Chicago on Sunday, L.A. is the lowest remaining seed.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16 at 3:35 p.m. CT on FOX.