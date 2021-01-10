Skip to Content

Mother, father arrested in death of 3-year-old daughter

12:54 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say the mother and father of a 3-year-old found dead in a St. Paul residence Sunday have been arrested on suspicion of the girl’s murder. It’s the city first homicide of the year. Police say the father called the police department’s non-emergency number early Sunday morning and said something about needing a crisis officer before hanging up. Police tried calling back but received no answer and sent officers to the residence in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood. Police arrived about 2:30 a.m., when the father told them his daughter was on the back porch. Officers located the girl unconscious and unresponsive. Paramedics arrived and pronounced her dead. The mother and father were arrested after questioning by police.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content