Markquart Motors hosting American flag mural competition

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Calling all artists: Markquart Motors is looking for someone to paint them a new mural, and the winning artist will receive a scholarship.

Social Media Director for Markquart Motors, Christine Pierce, said when the company was updating the canvasses in the service department, there was one spot still empty. An employee in the service department, she said, suggested hanging an American flag in the empty spot. The idea was built on, and they decided to ask students to submit their designs for a mural. Pierce says the focus of the mural should be an American flag but assures that students have the freedom to get creative when keeping the American flag as a focus.



The chosen artist will receive a $5,000 scholarship, and next year, the mural will be auctioned off. The money from the auction will be donated to a local non-profit, according to Pierce. And next winter, a new student will be chosen to paint a new mural and receive the scholarship as well.

"Any age can enter," Pierce assured. "You can be in high school or college, you don't have to be an art major by any means, if art is just a hobby of yours you can be entered to win."

Pierce said they want students to drop off or send them a picture of their concept for the mural and the company's marketing department will chose the winner this winter. Click or tap here to view the submission form.