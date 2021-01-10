EXPLAINER: Why is Indonesia prone to plane crashes?

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Saturday’s plane crash in Indonesia, in which a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 carrying 62 people plunged into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff, has once again cast the limelight on the safety of the country’s aviation industry. The country’s aviation record is one of the worst in Asia, with more civilian airliner passenger accidents since 1945 than any other country in the region. Past accidents have been attributed to poor pilot training, mechanical failures, air traffic control issues and poor aircraft maintenance. While experts say there have been many improvement in recent years, the latest crash has experts questioning how much progress has been made.