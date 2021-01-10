Eau Claire woman sentenced for stealing $33K from Sam Davey PTA, other organizations

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The Eau Claire woman accused of stealing from three local organizations pleaded guilty to two of the charges against her.

Christine Busse was accused of stealing nearly $33,000 while serving as the treasurer of the Same Davey Elementary PTA and the Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops.

Authorities said she would write checks to herself, not deposit fundraiser money and even run bar tabs on the Girl Scouts account.

When confronted, Busse said she planned to pay it back but it got out of hand.

Judge Emily Long ordered Busse to do nine weeks of community service, pay back the money at $1,000 per month and not serve as treasurer of any organizations.

If she complies, and doesn't break any laws for three years, one felony charge will be dismissed and the other will be reduced to misdemeanor theft.