Albania helps families in flooded areas with food, water

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian authorities say that military troops have been supplying food and water to families in the northwest isolated from the recent flooding following heavy rainfall in the last week. A Defense Ministry statement on Sunday reported at least 36 families evacuated in Lezha and Durres districts and about 20 more homes considered “uninhabitable.” Authorities reported 7,450 hectares (18,400 acres) of land flooded in Shkoder, Lezha and Durres, some bridges in rural areas destroyed and some roads temporarily blocked due to land sliding. No casualties have been reported or livestock lost so far. Authorities consider the next hours critical due to heavier rainfall forecast.