New Zealand central bank says data system hacked

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s central bank says one of its data systems has been breached by an unidentified hacker who potentially accessed commercially and personally sensitive information. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand says in a statement a third party file sharing service it uses to share and store sensitive information has been illegally accessed. Governor Adrian Orr says the breach has been contained. He also says the bank’s core functions remain sound and operational. It’s unclear when the breach took place or if there were any indications of who was responsible, and in what country is the file sharing service based. Dave Parry, professor of computer science at Auckland University, told Radio New Zealand that another government was likely behind the bank data breach.