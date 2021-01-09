Group hopes to save historic bridge

COBBAN (WQOW) - The Cobban Bridge located a few miles north of Jim Falls has been a crossing of the Chippewa River for over a hundred years and may soon be demolished, but one local man is trying to save it.

The Cobban Bridge used to be located much farther south and allowed travel over the Chippewa River before Lake Wissota was created. When plans were being made to create the new lake, it was identified that the bridge wouldn’t be able to stand where it was, but area farmers did not want to see this bridge destroyed. So, in the winter of 1918 the bridge was moved piece by piece to Cobban.

"And what they did back then is farmers took it apart," said Chuck Nagel, the founder of Cobban Bridge Preservation Inc. "They disassembled it in the wintertime on the ice and they moved it up here on a horse and sleigh one piece of metal at a time."

The bridge was permanently closed to public use in 2017. Shortly after, Nagel founded the group now trying to save the bridge.

In a presentation made in 2017, the county highway department said rehabilitating the bridge just wasn't feasible and didn't work for the needs of the community around it, adding that its historical integrity would be difficult if not impossible to maintain.

"When I learned that this bridge was going to be demolished I and some other volunteers decided we wanted to see what we could do to preserve it by putting it up on land for essentially eternity," Nagel said.

A new bridge is planned to be built in its place in 2022. Nagel had hoped to move the bridge while the river was covered in ice this winter, but said "bureaucracy" has slowed things down considerably, though he's still hopeful.

"We intend to remove it the exact same way using the ice, but rather than wood to support it'll be railroad tracked on the ice and across the road and slide it on railroad track over into the field," he said.

But if Cobban Bridge Preservation Inc. and Chippewa County cannot come to an agreement on when the bridge can be moved and how the group will be reimbursed, the bridge may end up being demolished.

Nagel hopes to see this bridge moved next winter and to move the bridge on to donated land about a quarter mile down the highway from where it currently stands. He also hopes to build a park around the bridge.