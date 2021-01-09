Skip to Content

Green Bay man charged with 18th drunken driving offense

New
2:38 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A 73-year-old Green Bay man has been charged with his 18th drunken driving offense, after a crash Friday that took out power lines and caused an outage. Wallace Bowers had 17 prior operating while intoxicated convictions between 1988 and 2011, but had a valid license as of Friday. During an initial court appearance, Bowers told a court commissioner he’d been sober since 2011, and he blamed medications that can interfere with the few drinks he had. Wisconsin law now requires driver’s licenses to be revoked with a 4th OWI conviction, if the the most recent was within 15 years. But Bowers’ last conviction was before the new law went into effect.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content