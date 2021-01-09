Clouds still dominate with small chances to see breaks of sun

It was yet another cloudy day in western Wisconsin with some light snow early in the day for some. We just picked up a trace in Eau Claire. Clouds still reign supreme Saturday night.

Thankfully there is no Dense Fog Advisory in place for Saturday night, even though there are still some areas of lower visibility.

With clouds and patchy fog in place again Saturday night, temperatures are expected to stay fairly level in the low 20s overnight. Sunday morning will start cloudy, but during the afternoon hours, we do have a chance at seeing some breaks in clouds.

While full sunshine is not expected, we could see clouds break up enough to have a mostly cloudy or even partly cloudy sky at times. This will allow temperatures to be slightly warmer than Saturday's temperatures, with highs in the mid to upper 20s expected.

Not much changes Sunday night into Monday, and the week starts with a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky and the chance for patchy fog. Again, there could be a few breaks of sun on Monday, but do not expect an abundantly bright and sunny day.

The next system we are keeping an eye on is for the Thursday into Friday timeframe. Aside from that, expect slightly above average temperatures through the first half of the week before that system brings cooler temperatures.