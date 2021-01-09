Body of pilot who died in F-16 fighter jet crash returns to Madison

(MADISON) -- On Saturday, the remains of a Wisconsin National Guard pilot who was killed during a training exercise in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, will return to Madison. Major Durwood "Hawk" Jones died last month when his F-16 fighter jet crashed.

His unit, the 115th Fighter Wing, plans to give him a hero's welcome home. The ceremony starts at 11 a.m.

A procession will follow. Community members are invited to line up on sidewalks along the route. The procession will go from the airport to Highway 113, to Highway M, down Allen Boulevard, ending at Cress Funeral and Cremation Service.