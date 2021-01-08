Zimbabwe police arrest prominent journalist Chin’ono

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A lawyer for Hopewell Chin’ono says Zimbabwe police have arrested the prominent journalist for the third time in six months. Attorney Doug Coltart said he was en route to the police station Friday to confirm the charges against his client. Chin’ono posted on his Twitter account that police had picked him from his house and said they were charging him with “communicating falsehoods.” The arrest comes after Chin’ono tweeted that police had beaten an infant to death while enforcing COVID-19 lockdown rules this week.