Wisconsin crosses half a million positive COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has broken 500,000 positive cases of the coronavirus, two days after the state eclipse 5,000 dead. As of Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that 502,012 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,119 have died. Wisconsin’s death count is the 22nd highest in the country overall and the 32nd highest per capita at 94 deaths per 100,000 people. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has decreased by 170, a drop of 5.6%. The two-week average of new cases has been rising for the past two weeks after a gradual decrease following a peak in mid-November.