Skip to Content

US sanctions prominent Iraqi politician over rights abuses

New
2:08 pm National news from the Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S. Treasury has imposed sanctions on a prominent Iraqi security official, accusing him of serious human rights abuses. The Treasury said on Friday that Falih al-Fayyadh stands accused of “directing and supervising the killing of peaceful Iraqi demonstrators” in 2019 and must be held accountable. He is the chairman of the Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella of mostly Shiite militias, including powerful Iran-backed groups, and has served as national security advisor. There was no immediate comment from  al-Fayyadh. A new and expanded U.S. law allows the United States to target any foreigner accused of human rights violations and corruption.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content