Thompson: UW system could vaccinate entire state by end of March

MADISON (WKOW) — Interim UW System President Tommy Thompson says the school system could help with the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Thompson told WQOW’s Milwaukee affiliate WISN 12 the schools could help administer the vaccine to all Wisconsin residents.

Thompson said if allowed, the mass vaccinations could be done by the end of March or early April.

“We could set it up on our campuses,” Thompson said. “We could take care of the vaccine and keep it at the necessary temperatures to keep it safe. We have nursing students, nursing deans, individuals qualified to administer vaccines. We could do it the same way as testing and vaccinate as many people as needed.”

The former Wisconsin governor and Health and Human Services Secretary said he has contacted state and federal agencies about his mass vaccination plan, but he has not yet received approval to move forward.

He added that vaccine manufacturers would need to send the doses directly to UW system officials.

“We don’t want to in any way criticize. We just want to help out and make sure that the vaccine is extended faster and to everybody that gets vaccinated as soon as possible,” Thompson said.

The UW System has offered free rapid coronavirus tests on its campuses since the fall.