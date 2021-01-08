Rep. Kind joins list of lawmakers calling for Trump’s removal

(WQOW) - Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wisconsin) is joining many of his democratic colleagues in calling to remove President Trump from office.

Kind said Friday he believes the president poses multiple dangers to the country during his final days in office, and is calling for him to voluntarily step down, and have Vice President Mike Pence serve the remainder of the term.



Kind is also asking Pence to convene with Trump's cabinet, and seriously consider invoking the 25th Amendment, which would shift power to Pence.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers have put impeachment on the table, but Kind said he's concerned that option couldn't be done before Biden takes office.



"I'm a little worried, too, about the precedent that could be established by rushing to an impeachment formality in Congress without the due diligence, without the necessary hearings, without evidentiary fact gathering that should take place, because I'm not just thinking about today, I'm thinking about what future Congresses may do with the actions and steps that we take today," said Kind.



Kind added he hopes his republican colleagues will take initiative to remove Trump as well, or could potentially convince the president to step down on his own accord.