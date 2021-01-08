Regency Inn owner denies many allegations in lawsuit

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local hotel owner is denying allegations of rampant crime and unsanitary conditions put forward by the city of Eau Claire in a lawsuit filed in December that aims to shut the place down.

The owner of the Regency Inn on Hastings Way says his hotel is his livelihood and his lawyer says some of the city's claims are inaccurate.

In a written complaint, the city lists a slew of allegations against Vidhi Hospitality Inc. and the Regency Inn's owner, Hitesh Patel.

But, he denies many of them.

For example, the city claims that Patel has permitted illegal activities on his property such as illicit drug distribution and human trafficking and says he is otherwise legally responsible for these legal violations under the city code of ordinances.

In his response that was filed with the clerk of circuit court on Thursday, Patel denies that he permitted or is legally responsible for those activities.

As News 18 previously reported, the city attorney's office said over the past two years, the hotel has averaged more than 300 incidents per 100 rooms, but Patel's attorney Tim O'Brien does not believe those numbers are accurate.

"If the police come to the facility, but they enter let's say three different entries because they've found somebody and they charge them with drugs or drug paraphernalia and something else for example, well that shows up as three calls as opposed to one, at least from what we're seeing," O'Brien said.

The complaint also states that under city ordinance, guests are not permitted to stay at motels longer than 30 days.

However, Patel says people who do stay longer than 30 days are often placed at the hotel by social services and governmental agencies and that the city knows and encourages this activity despite the rule.

"Mr. Patel takes this very seriously," O'Brien said. "He's been a good member of the community. He lives here. His child goes to school here. He and his spouse have a house in the community. People who stay there at the hotel, sometimes they wouldn't have anywhere to go if it wasn't for him opening the doors of his hotel."

The city also says many of the hotel's walls have holes, leaks are a common occurrence, and that the overall sanitation of the property "miserably fails" to meet minimum health and safety standards, to which Patel denies.

"Any settlement will have to involve significant changes at the property that would provide the city with assurance that we're not going to have a repeat of the types of problems that we've had over the years there," said Douglas Hoffer, deputy city attorney for Eau Claire.

O'Brien says Patel has spent a lot of money to improve his property including refurbishing rooms, putting in new bathrooms, and redoing the floors.

But O'Brien says some of those projects are on hold while his client figures out what his next steps are.

Hoffer says while they discuss with the Regency on how to find alternative housing for longterm guests, both parties are looking to work this out without going through the whole court process.