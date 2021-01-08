Rare purple sunrise this morning is an indication that clouds are thinning

We received an interesting photo taken this morning in Eau Claire. Jim Lagergren took the picture showing a purple sky around sunrise this morning. This is not a common phenomenon, but it makes me think that the clouds continue to thin, which is a good sign for those waiting for sunshine to return.

What's going on here is enough light is passing through the clouds. Different colors show up at different times in the sky, based on how much light is making it to the surface and what particles are in the atmosphere to scatter different colors of light, since each color has a slightly different wavelength that reacts differently to being reflected or bent.

The sky normally looks blue, and that light was making it through our thinning clouds. In addition, we can get sunrises and sunsets that look red, orange, and/or pink. I think this is also happening in this picture. With both of the colors combined, the sky looked purple! This is a lot more common around the time of a hurricane passing through based on the amount of water droplets in the clouds, among other things, scattering light, but that's not what's happening in this case.

Another indication that the clouds are thinning is we had more energy from the sun is making it through the clouds, indicated by high temperatures being warmer than they were over the past few days. They topped out in the mid to upper 20s.

Our visibility continues to improve, and it's now the second day in a row with no Dense Fog Advisories in our area of Western Wisconsin. Advisories are again in place in Minnesota near the Twin Cities, however. Expect the clouds to continue to thin out, giving a chance to see sunshine as early as tomorrow, but chances are better for partial clearing Sunday afternoon.

We continue to trend both dry and warmer than average, but a cold front expected Wednesday night into Thursday could change both those trends. Chances for mix and snow begin Wednesday night then linger through Friday as temperatures start to drop, and there are hints that the following week could have some bursts of arctic air.