Pelosi’s talk of limits on Trump nuke power raises old worry

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s concern about constraining President Donald Trump’s ability to launch a nuclear attack in his final days in office highlights a longstanding question: should any president have the sole authority to start a nuclear war? There is no indication Trump is thinking of giving such an order. But the question itself is one that has troubled arms control advocates for years. The military is obliged to follow all legal orders from their command-in-chief. But what if it were determined that a president’s nuclear strike order was illegal under the law of armed conflict?