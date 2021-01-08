New round of Afghan-Taliban peace talks off to a slow start

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The latest round of peace talks between the Taliban and Afghan government negotiators that began this week has been off to a slow start. The talks resumed on Tuesday but then adjourned until Saturday, in part because the chief Taliban negotiator was in Pakistan. A senior U.S. defense official was also in Pakistan and met the country’s powerful military leadership on Friday. A U.S. Embassy statement says the meeting affirmed an urgent need for a reduction in violence in Afghanistan. The fighting has continued despite the Afghan-Taliban talks that are underway in Qatar.