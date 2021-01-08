Murkowski becomes 1st GOP senator to say Trump should resign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski has become the first Republican senator to say President Donald Trump should resign. Murkowski made her comments to the Anchorage Daily News, and they were the latest in a growing backlash against Trump for his goading of violent supporters who assaulted the Capitol on Wednesday. That attack led to five deaths and widespread damage and forced lawmakers to flee for safety. Murkowski also told the newspaper that if the GOP doesn’t cut its ties with Trump, she might leave the party. She’s one of Congress’s more moderate Republicans.