More construction on Riverview Dr., Lake St. planned for 2021

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With the new year underway, City of Eau Claire officials are putting together plans for road construction projects throughout 2021.

Officials say major project preparations will get underway this year, one of the most noteworthy on Riverview Drive, west of Airport Road on Eau Claire's north side. The project will add sidewalks and provide safer pedestrian access along the roads, as well as other utility construction.

Keith Street behind Memorial High School will also see construction, as well as Lake Street near Fifth Avenue which will both likely begin in the summer to avoid traffic conflicts at nearby schools.

Officials say the projects are necessary for the safety of the community and to make much needed upgrades to roads and some utilities that are a century old.

"We're trying to improve the street in the long run, there are deficiencies we're trying to address," said Leah Ness, deputy city engineer for the City of Eau Claire. "It may be an inconvenience for a short time frame, but for the next 10 to 25 years, it should serve the needs of the neighborhood."

Ness says much of Riverview Drive will remain closed during the project, and some other projects will cause detours and traffic delays. While timeframes haven't been determined yet for many of them, the projects are included in the city's 2021 Capital Improvement Project, and city officials will continue developing designs and begin public outreach for them after the City Council's work session on January 12.

Below is a list of other road construction projects planned for 2021:

Mill and Overlay Projects (Mill & Fill)

Abbe Hill Drive, STH 312 to Eddy Lane

Birch Street, Mt. Nemo Avenue to Galloway Street

Galloway Street, North Hastings Place to Birch Street

Some of the reconstruction projects that will involve more public outreach are:

Garfield Avenue, Park Avenue to State Street

Keith Street, Clairemont Avenue to Brackett Avenue

Riverview Drive, North Boat Launch to 2,700 ft. west of Airport Road

Lake Street near Fifth Avenue

Carryover projects delayed from 2020 include:

Eddy Lane and Melby St.

Construction on the Dewey St. bridge over the Eau Claire River

Several alleys will also undergo construction near the following streets: