Migrants in burnt Bosnia camp wait for new tents in blizzard

BIHAC, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A U.N. migration official says Bosnian authorities have started moving some migrants and refugees stuck at a burnt out camp into heated tents as snow and freezing weather added to the misery of people stranded in the Balkan country. Hundreds of Lipa camp residents tried to warm up around fires during a Friday blizzard at the the facility in northwest Bosnia as authorities rushed to equip some 20 new tents meant to accommodate them. A Dec. 23 fire gutted most of the camp. The head of the International Organization for Migration in Bosnia said on Twitter later in the day that some of the migrants would get sheltered Friday and the rest on Saturday.