IRS: Stimulus money sent to wrong accounts for millions of Americans

(WQOW)) - Up to 13 million Americans may be waiting longer than expected to get stimulus payments because the money was sent to the wrong accounts.

An Intuit TurboTax spokesperson told CNN "millions of payments were sent to the wrong accounts, and some may not have received their stimulus payment."

The IRS said in a statement to CNN that officials were taking immediate steps to redirect the money.

"For those taxpayers who checked Get My Payment and received a response indicating a direct deposit was to be sent to an account they do not recognize, the IRS advises them to continue to monitor their bank accounts for deposits," the agency said to CNN.

The report goes on to say those most likely impacted include those who changed banks in the past year and those who used refund anticipation loans.