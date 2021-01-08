Skip to Content

Hong Kong grants bail to arrested pro-democracy activists

7:02 am National news from the Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Authorities in Hong Kong say they have granted bail to most of the 55 pro-democracy activists who were arrested this week in a sweeping crackdown on dissent. One of the activists said they could still be charged under a tough national security law. The activists were accused of taking part in an unofficial primary election last year that authorities said was part of a plan to paralyze the Legislative Council and subvert state power. The primary was held to choose the best candidates to field as the pro-democracy camp sought to win a majority of seats. Wednesday’s mass arrests were the biggest move against Hong Kong’s democracy movement since Beijing imposed the national security law last June to quell dissent.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content