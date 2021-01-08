Fierce Freedom launches video series for parents

(WQOW) - With kids spending more time than ever online during the pandemic, Fierce Freedom is launching a program for parents to understand and look out for signs of child sex trafficking and exploitation.

The Fierce Parenting program launched on their website earlier Friday.



Fierce Parenting will be a series of weekly five minute videos uploaded through the next twelve months. Each month will tackle different topics like what exploitation looks like, preventative steps parents can take and what to do if your child has already experienced sex trafficking.



Fierce Freedom program coordinator Cat Jacoby said it's becoming easier to find depictions of sex crimes online, so it's important for parents to know what to watch out for and how to talk to their kids about it.

"In the wake of COVID when more kids are spending time distance learning, virtual learning, and they're spending more time on their devices, and they're also looking for love and acceptance, those feel good chemicals, they're really vulnerable to predators online and we realize that's really scary for parents," Jacoby said.

Fierce Parenting costs $25 a month, or $250 for the year.

Click or tap here to visit the Fierce Parenting page.