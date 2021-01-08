Fed transcripts show doubts about need for 2015 rate hike

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly released transcripts show that many Federal Reserve officials had concerns in late 2015 over whether they were making a mistake in raising a key interest rate for the first time in nearly decade. Transcripts of their discussions, released Friday, showed that the chief concern was whether the Fed would be acting prematurely in starting to raise rates given how low inflation was at the time. In the end, the Fed unanimously approved a quarter-point hike in its policy rate, the first increase in a decade, and the first change in the rate since the central bank slashed it to a record low of 0 to 0.25% in December 2008 at the height of the financial crisis.