DRAFT: Need Service? Contact Courtesy Auto & Truck TODAY!

Are you in the market for a safe and dependable service center to assist you in your vehicle's repair and maintenance needs? Check out the Ford Service and Maintenance Center at Courtesy Auto & Truck in Thorp, WI. Our auto body center has both the resources and manpower to serve your vehicle's needs. From scratch removal to windshield replacement, the team will ensure that you receive a quality and efficient job well done. Schedule a service today by calling (888) 452-5380 and we will be happy to serve you soon.

Service Hours

Monday7:00 AM - 5:30 PM

Tuesday7:00 AM - 5:30 PM

Wednesday7:00 AM - 5:30 PM

Thursday7:00 AM - 5:30 PM

Friday7:00 AM - 5:30 PM

SaturdayClosed

SundayClosed

SCHEDULE SERVICE HERE!