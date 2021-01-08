DECI awards grants to several downtown businesses impacted by pandemic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Several businesses and organizations in downtown Eau Claire will receive some much needed relief amid the pandemic.

The Downtown Eau Claire, INC. (DECI) board of directors released a second round of grant assistance, awarding 23 applicants with grants totaling $1,500 each. That is $34,500.

In June 2020, DECI awarded $46,500. According to DECI, in order to receive a grant, applicants had to be current members of DECI and needed to provide information on how the pandemic has impacted them.

Recipients can expect their payments next week.