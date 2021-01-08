Colorado officers won’t be charged for detaining Black girls

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors say suburban Denver police officers who detained four Black girls by gunpoint after wrongly suspecting they were riding in a stolen car this summer won’t be charged. Friday’s decision comes the same day the Colorado attorney general opened a grand jury investigation into the death of Elijah McClain. He was 23-year-old Black man who was stopped as he walked down the street, placed in a neck hold and injected with a sedative in 2019. Both involved officers from the Aurora Police Department and drew national attention during America’s reckoning over racism and police brutality. In the case of the girls, the district attorney found no evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that the officers acted unlawfully.