Chippewa Falls police warning of donation scam

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls police department is warning of a scam asking residents for donations for bullet proof vests.

According to a post on their Facebook page, someone received a letter from what appeared to be the Chippewa Falls Police Department asking for these donations. The department said they are not requesting any donations at this time.

If you received a letter, phone call or e-mail, notify the Chippewa Falls Police Department.