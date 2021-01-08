Biden: Trump’s decision to skip the inauguration is, ‘a good thing’

WASHINGTON (WKOW) — President-elect Joe Biden says it's a good thing that Donald Trump will not attend the inauguration.

"One of the few things he and I have ever agreed on. It's a good thing — him not showing up." Biden said Friday when answering questions from reporters.

Trump earlier in the day Friday said he won’t attend President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration on Jan. 20.

He will be the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successor's inauguration.

In a Friday tweet Trump said, “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

Trump offered no clues for how he would spent his final hours in office.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.