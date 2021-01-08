AP interview: Libyan minister hopes for support from Biden

Tunis, TUNISIA (AP) — The powerful interior minister of Libya’s U.N.-backed government, seen as a contender for the post of prime minister, says he hopes that bringing stability to his war-torn country will become a top priority for the Biden administration. Fathi Bashagha also told The Associated Press that the forces backing the government in the capital, Tripoli, would soon launch a major operation with Turkish assistance in western Libya to finish off militants and target human smugglers in that part of the country. Libya is split between the U.N.-supported government based in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in the country’s east.