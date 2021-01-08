Amnesty critical of FIFA leader starring in Saudi PR video

Human rights activists are denouncing FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s starring turn in a promotional video for the Saudi Arabian government, in which he claims the kingdom has made important changes. The slick 3½-minute PR campaign was posted on Twitter by the Saudi ministry of sports on Thursday, featuring Infantino participating in a ceremonial sword dance and sweeping shots of the palaces of Diriyah. Amnesty International says FIFA should realize “Saudi Arabia is attempting to use the glamour and prestige of sport as a PR tool to distract from its abysmal human rights record.”