All CFAUSD grade levels set to return to in-person learning Jan. 25

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District announced all students can return to in-person learning as of Jan. 25.

In a press release sent to parents, district officials said all grade levels will return to the in-person four-day model, with Fridays used as days for teachers to catch-up on work.

However, this could change based on Chippewa County's COVID status/risk level.

As we've reported, elementary students have already begun in-person learning this week.

Related Story: Chippewa Falls elementary students return to in-person learning

Below is a statement from Superintendent Jeff Holmes:

While I remain optimistic that we should be able to return to an in-person setting on the original starting date for the second semester and also remaining cognizant of the conditions in other areas of the U.S. that could potentially reach us, we need to remind everyone that our conditions could be negatively impacted in the days, weeks, and months ahead. My point is that this public health emergency remains fluid and subject to change on nearly a daily basis. We need for the Chippewa Falls area to remain diligent in helping us keep the doors open to in-person settings by utilizing mitigation measures that are appropriate in the community.