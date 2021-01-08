A rather mundane weekend coming but with a chance for sun

It's the first morning of the week where we've woken up without a dense fog advisory. There was still patchy fog across the valley early Friday but the thickest fog remained over Minnesota.

Our strong blocking pattern will remain in place over the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 20s with lows in the teens. It will stay mostly cloudy to overcast throughout the weekend too.

As our blocking high pressure center continues to shift to the west we'll see a pockets of clearing in the clouds. You just might catch a glimpse of sunshine Saturday and Sunday.

Slightly warmer temperatures and a somewhat more active weather pattern is expected by the end of next week. Our next chance for snow looks like it'll be Thursday, but we'll have to see how long it take to wash out this blocking pattern.