Wisconsin Republicans disagree on COVID-19 bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature is divided on a coronavirus response bill that the state Assembly was passing on Thursday but that the Senate GOP leader said his chamber opposes. Even if the current bill were to somehow pass, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has signaled his opposition and would likely veto the measure. Evers and Assembly Democrats have their own proposals that Republicans don’t support. The Legislature hasn’t passed anything related to the pandemic since April, and recent talks between Evers and Republican leaders failed to result in a deal.