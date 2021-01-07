Wisconsin health officials say more varieties of COVID-19 vaccine could be coming soon

MADISON (WQOW) - Most of us are eager to put the pandemic behind us which leaves many anxious for their turn in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Well, state health officials say it'll be a bit of a wait until it's available to the public and depends on a multitude of other factors.

There are two major tiers for the state to get through before high-risk populations of the public can get a shot in the arm.

DHS officials say getting through those tiers depends on how much vaccine is manufactured and provided to the state.

Officials add a higher supply of the already-approved Pfizer and Moderna vaccines should be available in the coming months and now other pharmaceutical companies have vaccine trials happening which may speed up the process.

"The two that are currently in trials right now that may come in the next few months are the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the AstraZeneca vaccine, and then a fifth vaccine that went in and just began trials late last month," said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Officials say they still expect the general public to be able to get vaccinated by the summer but if these additional vaccine options begin to roll out it could be even sooner.

