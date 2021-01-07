WHO blames spiked Italy report on error, “overlooked” rule

ROME (AP) — The World Health Organization is denying that Italian officials pressured it to spike a report into Italy’s coronavirus response but says the U.N. agency should have shared the document with the government before publication. The head of WHO’s Europe office sought to explain Thursday WHO’s decision to pull the report from its website a day after it was posted May 13. It already had cleared internal WHO approval protocols and been printed. The report’s spiking has become a headache for WHO and a problem for the Italian government. The document noted that Italy hadn’t updated its influenza pandemic preparedness plan since 2006 and that its initial response to the coronavirus was “improvised, chaotic and creative.”