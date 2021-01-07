Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says there will be an “orderly transition on January 20th” now that Congress has concluded the electoral vote count certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
Trump issued a statement early Thursday acknowledging his term in office is coming to a close just minutes after Congress certified his loss to Biden.
Trump says he totally disagrees with the outcome of the election, and claims falsely that the facts bear him out.