Siege of US Capitol by pro-Trump mob forces hard questions

WASHINGTON (AP) — On the day after, the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trump’s supporters raised painful new questions across government. Discussions are underway about Trump’s fitness to remain in office for two more weeks, the ability of the police to secure the complex and the future of the Republican Party. The attack reinforced lawmakers’ resolve to stay up all night to finish counting the Electoral College vote, which confirmed Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential election. But the rampage is forcing a reckoning. One Republican lawmaker publicly joined Democrats in calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked to force Trump out. Meanwhile, Trump promised an “orderly transition” on Jan. 20, when Biden is set to be inaugurated.