Senate Democratic leader calls for Trump to immediately be removed from office

WASHINGTON (WQOW) - The Senate Democratic leader is calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office via the 25th Amendment.

While the idea of invoking the 25th Amendment was thrown around on Wednesday, the announcement from Chuck Schumer (D-New York) is the first time a major political leader has come out publicly with the idea.

"What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States incited by the president. This president should not hold office one day longer," Schumer said.

Schumer went on to say the quickest and most effective way to remove the president is to invoke the 25th Amendment, which would make VP Mike Pence the president.

"If the vice president and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president," Schumer said.

This comes a day after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington, forcing a lockdown and a several-hour delay in certification of the Electoral College vote.

Four people were killed.

More coverage of the chaos at the Capitol can be found here.