Old Abes nab first Big Rivers Wrestling Rivalry Trophy

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -There was more than bragging rights on the line when Eau Claire North and Memorial met on the mats Thursday night.

At stake was the chance to secure the new wrestling travel trophy, which will now be awarded to the winner of Old Abes/Huskies meets.

Memorial got the tradition started, winning the match 45-24.

"It's something we've talked about all week," said Old Abes head coach Sam Burzynski. "The kids have been so excited. That's all they've been thinking about all week is winning the trophy, winning the trophy. And we get to have the trophy in our trophy case at the end of the day. So, the kids are excited, I'm excited. It was a great win today."