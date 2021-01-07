New trophy on the line for Eau Claire wrestlers

During last season's exit interviews, an interesting proposal was brought to the Eau Claire North wrestling coaching staff.

"One of our wrestlers mentioned the idea of a traveling trophy," said Huskies head coach Jake Rebhan. "Brought up the Badger/Gopher battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe and how that could add to our intense rivalry that we have with Memorial."

The idea took off, so starting this season the Big Rivers Wrestling Rivalry Trophy will be awarded to the winner of the city clash.

"We don't usually get a trophy for dueling people, so it's a new feeling. It's exciting," said Huskies senior Xavion Biesterveld. "Competition between North and Memorial is already competitive, and I think this will make it that much more."

"Two big schools in the same town, it's going to be a rivalry that goes through everything. It goes through every sport," said Huskies senior Cody Danen. "Now we have an actual trophy to be able to raise that rivalry one step further."

The chance to hoist up that trophy first, is giving the wrestlers some extea pep.

"We've noticed it here at North, that they've definitely picked it up a little bit this week," said Rebhan. "There is something physically on the line."

"We're going to be on edge a little bit," said Danen. "A little more nervous. But you've got to push through that, work your hardest and hopefully win it."