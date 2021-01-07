Many children struggling socially & emotionally, report says

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - When it comes to socializing, many children are having a hard time, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Office of Children's Mental Health.

The annual report said 26% of students experienced difficulty with social skills, which is more than the US average of 22%. The report states that over the past few years, more children have been feeling sad and depressed, with an average of 15% of adolescents experiencing a major depressive episode last year.

However, Wisconsin has made strides in developing a more robust mental health workforce with schools throughout the state hiring more social works and psychologists.



Director of the Wisconsin Office of Children's Mental Health Linda Hall said the difficulty with socialization is especially important for them to focus on this year because it can lead to other emotional struggles.

"If children are not well adjusted to having good relationships with teachers and school mates they're not going to do very well at school," Hall said. "And that's going to affect their ability to graduate and have a career and be productive adults."

The Wisconsin Office of Children's Mental Health said in their report that they want to increase access to quality mental health treatment in the year ahead.



Click or tap here to view the full report.