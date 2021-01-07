Lawyer: Woman who confronted Black teen ’emotionally unwell’

NEW YORK (AP) — The attorney for a California woman seen on video tackling a Black teenager whom she falsely accused of stealing her phone at a Manhattan hotel says her client is “emotionally unwell” and remorseful. Miya Ponsetto was confirmed as the woman in the Dec. 26 video by her attorney, Sharen Ghatan. The conflict at the Arlo Hotel in lower Manhattan between Ponsetto and 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. was recorded by his father, jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold, and put online. No charges have been filed as of yet, but the New York Police Department says detectives are on the way to California to speak with her.