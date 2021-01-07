In Kashmir, empty grave for teenager killed by Indian forces

BELLOW, India (AP) — Indian forces who killed a 16-year-old and two other young men in Indian-controlled Kashmir last month described them as associates of terrorists. Instead of returning their bodies to their families, authorities buried them at a remote graveyard. Like them, scores of Kashmiris suspected of opposing Indian rule have been buried in unmarked graves under a new policy that denies families proper funerals. Authorities say it’s aimed at stopping the coronavirus, but rights activists say it’s an attempt by the government to avoid large funerals that fuel anger against India. India has long relied on military force to retain control over the portion of Kashmir it administers. Residents accuse troops of abuse of power with sweeping impunity under controversial laws.