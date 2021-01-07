GOP Sen. Johnson says no decision on his political future

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says he has not made a decision yet on his political future as the vocal backer of President Donald Trump faces two years in the minority and mounting calls for him to step aside. The update from the Republican comes a day after the U.S. Capitol was stormed by Trump supporters. Johnson texted The Associated Press on Thursday to say he had not yet made a decision. He is weighing whether to seek a third term, run for governor, or step down. His decision will have a cascading effect in Wisconsin as other Republicans wait to see what he does.